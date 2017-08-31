A- A A+

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Serge Aurier on Thursday moved to London football club Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal.

“The right-back has signed a contract with the club until 2022 and will wear the number 24 shirt,” the English Premier League (EPL) club confirmed.

Commenting on his move, the 24-year-old said: “This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch.

“This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

The Ivory Coast international made 43 appearances for the Paris club from 2015-17 helping them clinch the Ligue 1 title twice.

The right-back represented his country 40 times, including three appearances at the 2014 World Cup.

