Former Manchester United and England skipper Wayne Rooney was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of drunk-driving. According to Mirror, he was arrested near his home in Cheshire, England after returning from an evening out.

Rooney was arrested by the local police after being stopped near his £6million home in Prestbury. The Everton striker has been living in Cheshire for the past 12 years with his family which consists of three children Kai, Klay, Kit and his wife Coleen Rooney.

In a similar sort of an incident last year, the English legend was seen tumbling in a marriage party where he crashed fully drunk and was barely able to walk. Rooney has often been criticized for messing up his personal life with his football.

The 31-year old rejoined his boyhood club Everton in July and has had a phenomenal start for the club. The former Red Devils skipper has scored two goals for the Everton in the current season and helped his side tie down a powerful Manchester City side to a 1-1 draw in their second game of the Premier League.

Rooney also announced retirement from international football on 23rd August and committed himself fully for Everton. He was full of praise for the England manager as he expressed his gratitude and said he really appreciated the national-call up despite deciding to bow-out from the international stage.