Striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg from English Premier League outfit Liverpool on a loan deal, the club announced.

Wolfsburg added another striker for their offence on Thursday, the last day of the transfer period, as Liverpool’s Divock Origi inked a season-long loan deal with the Bundesliga side, reports Xinhua news agency.

“With Divock Origi we have strengthened our offensive squad. Divock has already demonstrated his qualities on the national and international stage. He has despite his age enormous experience,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe said.

The 22-year-old striker is playing for Liverpool since 2014 and has provided 12 goals in 51 appearances. He spent one season on loan with French outfit Lille and scored eight goals in 33 games.