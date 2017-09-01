A- A A+

Striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg from English Premier League outfit Liverpool on a loan deal, the club announced.

Wolfsburg added another striker for their offence on Thursday, the last day of the transfer period, as Liverpool’s Divock Origi inked a season-long loan deal with the Bundesliga side, reports Xinhua news agency.

“With Divock Origi we have strengthened our offensive squad. Divock has already demonstrated his qualities on the national and international stage. He has despite his age enormous experience,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe said.

ALSO READ: EPL deadline day transfer: Arsenal midfielder Oxlade Chamberlain joins Liverpool

The 22-year-old striker is playing for Liverpool since 2014 and has provided 12 goals in 51 appearances. He spent one season on loan with French outfit Lille and scored eight goals in 33 games.

First Published | 1 September 2017 4:28 PM
Read News On:

Belgium football

English Premier League transfer news

Origi

Wolfsburg FC

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Liverpool striker Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on a loan deal

(Latest News in English from Newsx)