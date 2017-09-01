Indian Super League favourites FC Goa have roped in two new Spanish players for their 2017 campaign, completing their quota of the foreign signings. Midfielder Edu Bedia and striker Adrian Colunga are the latest to join the Goa based franchise of the Indian football league.

Edu Bedia has signed on two-year-deal with the Goan club, after the Spaniard rescinded his contract with Real Zaragoza in Spain.

The midfielder who largely operates as as central midfielder can also play higher up the pitch just behind the striker. A technically skilled player, Bedia is a product of the Racing Santander before progressing to play for the first team of the Cantabrian club.

He then moved to Hercules via Salamanca before his most successful spell as part of the FC Barcelona’s B Team where he notched up seven goals in a single season while at the Catalan club.

This is Bedia second spell out side of Spain having turned out for 1860 Munich previously. Bedia is expected to form a key part of Lobera’s plan and having played with Manuel Lanzarote last year, there will be an expectation from the two to hit the ground running.

Following Bedia’s signature, the club have moved quickly to sign Adrian Colunga as the second striking option for the club. With over 14 years of experience in the top divisions of Europe, Colunga is expected to give Coro tough competition for the starting striker spot at the club.

With nimble feet and a hard worker off the ball, the Asturian should suit Lobera’s style of play and will be relied upon to share the bulk of the goal scoring burden along with Coro.

With the squad now complete, FC Goa is expected to fill the last few slots in the team with a few developmental teams.