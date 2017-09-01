From winning big titles to the Ballon d’or to being called the best footballer ever to have graced the football pitch. Barcelona superhero Lionel Messi is a living legend of the game called football, be it his amazing dribbling skills and pace on the field or his heart-warming gesture outside football he always makes his fans adore him.

Imagine being inches far from your inspiration and missing out on an autograph. A young kid of probably around 10-12 years of age was centimetres away to realize his dreams and get a signature of his football hero. He could have missed out but the Barcelona legend made his fans dream come true.

The incident happened in Montevideo, Uruguay where Messi and the Argentina squad are currently training ahead of their world Cup qualifier clash against Uruguay. After returning back from training Messi was about to enter his hotel gate when a fan popped up and came rushing towards him, he came very close to the Argentine before being caught hold and dragged away by a security person. Messi saw the disheartened kid being taken away and asked his security escort to get him back.

To the kid’s luck Messi didn’t just called him back but also hugged him and posed for a photograph before giving an autograph.

The heart-warming video was uploaded by FC Barcelona on their twitter handle where the kid can be seen running away happily after meeting his sporting idol.

Here is the video:

This amazing gesture from Messi is sure to win hearts of billions of his fans. Messi and team are preparing for their World Cup qualifiers, Argentina are currently placed 5th in the South America qualifying standings one spot below automatic qualification.

Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Chile in the group are separated by just four points with 4 matches left to play each.