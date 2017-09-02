Visiting Scotland defeated Lithuania 3-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers Group F at the LFF Stadium here.

Scotland’s Stuart Armstrong tapped in the opener in the 25th minute, and only in five minutes Andrew Robsertson consolidated the lead with their second goal, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the second half of the match, James Mcarthur secured the win of Scotland with the third goal in the 72nd minute.

Scotland are currently ranked third with Slovenia in Group F with 11 points, while Lithuania maintained the fifth with five points among the six teams.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process decides 31 of the 32 teams to play in the quadrennial international football tournament scheduled from June 14 to July 15, 2018 while Russia qualify automatically as hosts.