Indian Hockey team’s chief coach Roelant Oltmans was sacked on Saturday following team’s poor show in recent times. High performance director David John will be the interim coach until Hockey India finds a replacement.

The decision to sack Oltmans was taken after the conclusion of three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee. The 62-year-old Dutchman was under massive pressure after a series of inconsistent performances by the Indian team in recent tournaments.

Indian men’s hockey team had performed well last year, even rising to no. six in world rankings, however their performance has witnessed a downfall in recent times with losses to lower-rank teams.

Oltmans, who was initially appointed as a High Performance manager in 2013, became the head coach after Paul Van Ass ‘s departure in 2015.

India will be host the final of the FIH Hockey World League in December this year in Odisha. The country will also be hosting the World Cup in 2018.