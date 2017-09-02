Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is counted among the best cricketers to have ever donned the English jersey. He enjoyed a glorious career with the English Cricket team performing at his lethal best in almost every format of the game. With an average close to 50, Kevin has scored phenomenal 8181 runs for his national side.

There are a very few after him in the English setup who have impressed as much as the 37-year old. English fans still remember him for his flair stroke play and his charisma on field, for some of them he is still their hero who lifted English cricket to another level and proved his worth in every league he went to.

He is irreplaceable, but according to former England spinner Ashley Giles, England might have found their next Kevin Pietersen. Giles believes Birmingham Bears batsman Adam Hose can very well match the levels of Pietersen and perform on big stages for the country and club.

Warwickshire batsman Hose was roped in from Somerset midway in the t-20 season and has since been in splendid touch for his new side.

He hit a brilliant 76 off 43 to announce himself in the league and has since produced several other top notch batting performances. Playing at Edgbaston against Lancashire in the league the right-hander hit a monstrous six which went past the top tier of Edgbaston’s pavilion end.

‘I’ve never seen anyone do that before,’ Giles said describing the 24-year-old’s hitting strength.

‘It’s early days but he is a hairs up on the back of your neck sort of player. Some of the shots he hits, some of his attributes are very similar to KP’s (below). He is the same sort of size, has long levers, hits the ball out in front of himself well, and hits it miles when he gets in,’ Giles said.

‘There’s every chance we have got a bit of a golden nugget here. He’s done it the tough way but we are delighted to have him,’ he added.

Well, that’s an interesting comparison to make, considering the fact that Hose hasn’t played any international cricket, and is yet to represent England on the top platform. With an average of close to 25.75 he has only scored 309 runs in 13 T-20 appearances for English clubs.

Giles was amongst a few who witnessed Kevin Pietersen grow through the ranks of English cricket, if he is backing a young talent there must be something special about the player. Time will tell if England can have another superstar of KP’s stature in their side.