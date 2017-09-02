Everton football club’s new man Wayne Rooney could be handed a whooping fine of around £320,000 by the club for being charged of drunk driving on Friday.

According to Mirror, Everton boss Ronald Koeman is not happy with Rooney making headlines for all the wrong reasons and can fine his forward two week’s wages.

The Incident

On Friday Rooney was arrested for driving under influence of alcohol. The former England striker was driving a Volkswagen Beetle of a 29-year-old Laura Simpson trying to help her out as she was out and drunk.

The former Manchester United skipper was later charged by police.

Describing the turn-out of the events Simpson said ‘It’s was mad 10 hours’.

Rooney was upset and worried after being arrested by the police revealed Simpson. She told the SUN “I didn’t know what to make of it, it all happened so fast. It was a whirlwind. I don’t know if it’s because I was that drunk but he didn’t seem that drunk to me.”

Detailing more about the meet up she also said that the footballer kissed and cuddled her before asking her a question about her breasts.

‘Are they real’ asked Wazza according to Simpson.

‘He kept admiring my clingy top and asking what size they were, saying “Are they real?’ We had a kiss, a hug and some banter, harmless fun. I’m not a marriage wrecker.’ said Simpson.

After training at Everton earlier in the day, Rooney was spotted in an Italian restaurant in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

Later Rooney and friends moved to Symposium bar where he met Simpson and the two took a taxi from the bar to reach her car.

Cheshire police arrested Rooney while he was returning from the bar with Laura. He was later released on bail but the whole event has had a negative impact on both his personal and private life.

Wife’s return

Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen Rooney who is 4 months pregnant had been holidaying in Spain with the couple’s 3 kids Kai, Klay and Kit. She is believed to be furious about the incident and has jetted back home to confront her husband.

Rooney recently gave up his England shirt after returning to his boyhood club Everton and has played some good football for the Tofees but this embarrassing incident has once again came haunting at the striker who has been involved in a few alcoholic scandals previously.