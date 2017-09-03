Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India have made four changes — Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav replace K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga replaces Kusal Mendis after serving a two-match ban.

High on confidence after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead, a dominant India will look to complete a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the series.

India had earlier achieved this feat, thrashing Sri Lanka 5-0, at home in 2014-15.

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

Team Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.

05:19 PM IST | Thirimanne brings up his 18th ODI half century with a single off Jadhav’s bowling. This is Thirimanne’s second 50 in this series.

05: 10 PM IST | 30 overs bowled; Sri Lanka 148/3; Thirimanne 47(76), Mathews 36(59)

Solid partnership between the two Sri Lankan batsmen Thirimanne and Mathews. India would like to get a break through here to put some pressure back on Lanka and restrain them from putting up a big total.

04: 49 PM IST | 25 overs bowled; Sri Lanka 130/3; Thirimanne 37(59), Mathews 31(46)

Half of Sri Lankan innings is over and they Thirimanne and Mathews are still on the pitch despite some lovely bowling by Kuldeep Yadav and Chahar.

Both the spinners have managed to get sharp turn out of the rough patch. Shardul, who had a very impressive last game has been a little expensive today.

04: 32 PM IST | 20 overs bowled; Sri Lanka 110/3; Thirimanne 27(46), Mathews 22(29)

Both Mathews and Thirimanne are doing a fabulous job of hanging around. The best part is that they are not going after every ball and are busy rotating the strike. Only if more of Lankan batsmen, back in the hut would have done that!

Virat Kohli has brought Kedar Jadhav in the attack and we know he does that when the batsmen are playing well.

04: 12 PM IST | DRINKS BREAK!

16 overs bowled; Sri Lanka 94/3; Thirimanne 16(32), Mathews 17(19)

04: 08 PM IST | 15 overs bowled; Sri Lanka 88/3; Thirimanne 15(29), Mathews 12(15)

It is fascinating to see how Bunmrah has grown as a bowler over the years. He has the ability to surprise the batsmen, even on a batting friendly track like this one.

Both Thirimanne and Mathews are in the middle. One of them has to bat till late in the innings if Sri Lanka wants to put a strong total on the board against the formidable Indian batting line-up.

03: 50 PM IST | 10 overs bowled; Sri Lanka 64/3; Thirimanne 3(13), Mathews 1(2)

Sri Lanka is scoring at a very good rate, but they are regularly losing wickets as well. Someone needs to take a deep breath and hang on.

03: 45 PM IST | WICKET! Bumrah joins the party. Tharanga c Dhoni b Bumrah 48(34); Sri Lanka 63/3

Just when Tharanga was flying with boundaries across the ground, Jasprit gets rid of him. Good length ball gets the thin edge off Tharanga’s bat, easy picking for Dhoni behind the stump. Sri Lanka loses third wicket.

03: 22 PM IST | WICKET! Munaweera c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 4(5); Sri Lanka 40/1

Pressure pays off, Munaweera 4(5) departs; an easy catch for Virat Kohli at short mid-off. That was irresponsible of him after getting a FOUR of the first ball in a similar way; again not convincing.

This time, Bhuvi kept it in the length area, Munaweera gets the ball at top edge. Landslide continues for Sri Lanka

03: 20 PM IST | 5 overs bowled, Sri Lanka 28/1; Munaweera 0(3), Tharanga 21(21)

03: 13 PM IST | WICKET! 3 overs bowled, Sri Lanka 14/1; Tharanga 12(12)

Bhuvneshwar gets rid of dangerous Dickwella (Caught&Bowled)

Just as Dickwella appeared to have found the touch, a slow ball does the damage. He wanted to chip that one, unable to pick the knuckle ball.

Knuckle ball, remember how Bhuvi wrecked havoc on batsmen during IPL last season. What an effective weapon to have in the weaponry.

03: 12 PM IST | A very silent outing for both the teams so far. Indian bowlers are keeping it straight and simple on the wicket, Sri Lankan openers are happy to play the waiting game. A good contest for patience!

02: 50 PM IST | Bith the Sri Lankan openers Dickwella and Tharanga are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling attack for India.

Opportunity for India to give Sri Lanka their worst whitewash at their home; good thing, they are favourites too!

02: 40 AM IST | TOSS TIME!

