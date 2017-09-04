Endorsing Neymar’s record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, Pele said that stepping out of Barca talisman Lionel Messi‘s shadow was necessary for Brazilian stalwart.

Since his 222 million euro move to the French league, Neymar has been the centre of everything that happens on the pitch for PSG. Apart from entertaining the spectators with his mazy dribbling, he is also consistently producing numbers as well, having scored and assisted 3 goals apiece in as much appearances.

While speaking to Marca, Pele said, “Neymar has football at his feet, which is all he needs. At the moment the best player in Brazil is Neymar and I think the move for him was very good because there was huge competition with Messi at Barcelona.”

“I think it’s a good opportunity for him and he needed to move because now he can really play and show what he’s capable of,” Pele added.

Neymar was part of the famous attacking trident of Barcelona, MSN — Messi, Suarez and Neymar — giving estimable performances week-in week-out.

Neymar scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for the Spanish footballing giants.