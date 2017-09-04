Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has parted ways with coach Vimal Kumar and is all set to begin training with Pullela Gopichand at his academy in Hyderabad once again.

“For a while I’ve been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again . At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals. I’m also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world no.1 in the rankings. And also helped me win two world championships medal silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many super series titles.I m very happy to be back home and train in Hyderabad. Keep supporting friends,” Nehwal said in a series of tweets on micro-blogging site Twitter.

It is important to recall thet Saina had split with Gopichand in 2014 as she felt that her training ‘was not upto the mark’. She had then shifted her base to Bengaluru to train with Vimal Kumar. Under Kumar’s training Saina rose to world no. 1 spot and went on to bag two World Championship medals.

For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 4, 2017