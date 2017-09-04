Roelant Oltmans, who was sacked by Hockey India last week, expressed disappointment with the decision and stressed that the team was on the right track to win a medal in next year’s World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Oltmans said it was difficult for him to give out the reason behind his sacking.

“For me it is very difficult to answer as to why one should sack you.. it has been done by Hockey India, so you should ask this question to them,” he said.

He went on the say that Hockey India was probably not happy with the results, but he disagrees with their observation.

“They said that they were not happy with the results in past two years, but I dont agree with that. We won a bronze medal in Hockey World league finals for the first time in 74 years. We also won silver medal in Champions Trohy and a gold in Asian Champions Trophy. I was also ver much part of the team that won junior World cup,” Oltmans said listing out his achievements.

Oltmans added he wanted to lead the team in next year’s Hockey World Cup as he believed India could clinch a medal there.

“We were on the right track to win the gold medal at Asia Cup and a medal at Hockey World Cup in Bhubanesawar later this year,”

Oltmans also said that Hockey India was quick to run out of patience with the coaches.

“If you’ve have sacked 5 foreign coaches in 7 years, it shows how much patience you have,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with his stint, Oltmans said he enjoyed working with the team.

” I enjoyed my time with the team in past four and a half years. Boys are very eager to learn,” he said.

Oltmans was sacked by Hockey India on Saturday following a series of inconsistent performances by the team in recent past. Current high performance director David John has been appointed as the interim coach until Hockey India finds a replacement.