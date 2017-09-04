Real Madrid’s president on Monday praised Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso, who has been named as an honorary club member of the La Liga side.

The two-time world champion was presented as an honorary club member at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the presence of club President Florentino Perez, reports Efe.

“This event today is meant as a show of appreciation from Real Madrid to one of our fans and members. It is recognition from our club of one of the greatest Spanish sportsmen of all time,” Perez said.

“He is a pioneer who achieved something that no Spaniard had achieved before: he was a Formula 1 world champion,” he added, describing the 36-year-old as “an extraordinary ambassador” of the club and its fans.

In turn, Alonso said he was very thankful and delighted with the honour bestowed by his favourite club.

“This started from when I was little, my father was a big Real Madrid fan and he instilled in me the values of the club,” he added.