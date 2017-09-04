The official promo song for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World cup was launched on Monday by Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Monday.

The song titled ‘Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal’ has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, football great Baichung Bhutia and women’s football team forward Bala Devi among others.

The composition highlighting vibrancy of the nation features host of well-known music artists including Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Papon, Mika along with a rap performance by actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The U-17 World Cup will be held in India from October 6-28. The hosts have been placed alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana for the main tournament, with a total of 24 teams being divided into six groups.

The 23-day-long tournament will be hosted by New Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Goa and Kolkata.

Watch the video here and tell us how you like it in the comments section below: