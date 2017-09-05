On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, India’s silver medallist at Olympics and World Badminton Championship, PV Sindhu, who is an inspiration to many around the world, has reportedly opted for an interesting way to pay tribute to her teacher, Pullela Gopichand.

PV Sindhu reportedly turned into a producer and shot a digital film to pay tribute to her coach Pullela Gopichand.

In the tribute video, PV Sindhu has come together with the sports drink brand, Gatorade. The campaign, #IHateMyTeacher highlights that why it is fine to hate the ones you love.

Commenting on the video is creating a buzz on the social media, PV Sindhu said, “Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. He is my faith replenisher. Working with Gatorade on this film has hit close to home, and I can’t help but feel indebted to the coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence.”

“This Teacher’s Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honour the driving force in their lives. Let’s hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves,” she added

The Teacher’s Day tribute from PV Sindhu to Gopichand is a story of a normal girl hailing from Hyderabad and how her life was transformed from the force which today she considers responsible for her success.