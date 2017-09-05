Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was full of praise for Brazilian Ronaldo, calling him a laboratory creation. Although the legendary Italian has faced the two greatest footballers of this generation in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but he was firm about more supreme qualities of ‘O Fenômeno’.

Now retired 40-year-old Brazilian was known for his speed dribbling and clinical finishing, and is regarded as one of the greatest players who have ever graced the game. He collected uncountable accolades throughout his footballing career at both club and international level.

On being asked who the toughest opponent in his career was, Buffon replied, “The striker who caused me all kinds [of trouble] was Ronaldo, the Brazilian one.”

Ronaldo scored a stellar 352 goals in club football and he is Brazil’s second highest goal scorer with 62 international goals.

Gigi went on to heap praises on the Brazil legend saying, “He was the perfect player, as he had power, speed, intuition technical skills and quickness. He was a jaw-dropping player.”

“It seemed like he was created in a lab,” the Italian goalkeeper further added.

