Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir who is also known for his love for the nation and the armed forces, apart from his bombastic performance on field, has come out and said that he would be paying for the education of the daughter of martyred Jammu and Kashmir police officer.

On Tuesday, Gautam Gambhir, whose foundation is already looking after all the expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel who were martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma, said that he would also fund the entire education of the daughter of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Taking over to his Twitter handle, Gambhir said, “Zohra,I can’t put u 2 sleep with a lullaby but I’ll help u 2 wake up 2 live your dreams. Will support your education 4 lifetime. Zohra, please don’t let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of your pain. Salutes to your martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid.”

Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia pic.twitter.com/XKINUKLD6x — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Zohra,plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI,Abdul Rashid. pic.twitter.com/rHTIH1XbLS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 5, 2017

Gambhir’s foundation which funds the education for the children of martyred CRPF men had also sported a black band during an Indian Premier League match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune as a tribute to the martyred men.

Apart from his anger, Gambhir is also known for his sensitive side.

The left-handed batsman also runs a campaign to feed the poor and hungry free of cost at West Patel Nagar in New Delhi.