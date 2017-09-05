Barcelona loves Messi and vice versa. But things now seem to have changed drastically after star forward Neymar’s departure from the Camp Nou. If reports are to be believed, Barcelona have already proposed a contract renewal for their talisman Lionel Messi who will run out of contract next summer. The Argentine, however, is not very likely to sign the new deal and is weighing up his options to take up a new challenge with a new team.

Barcelona had a troublesome transfer window this summer. They lost Neymar and also failed to bring in a replacement with Liverpool refusing to bow out on Philippe Coutinho who was being tipped to fill in the boots of Neymar at the Camp Nou.

Messi is apparently not happy with club’s transfer business and was expecting strong reinforcements after Neymar’s departure but things did not turn out as expected. The Catalan club have prepared a new deal for their star and have also inserted a €300 million release clause in the contract, but Messi is weighing up his options before his final signatures.

Why Messi will not move

A €300 million release clause for a 30-year-old is not reasonable. What about Neymar or Dembele? But the two have age on their sides and are yet to hit their prime. Or let’s be honest the transfer window has turn insane.

Not every club has the potential to trigger that huge clause. A few in contentions could be the likes Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG or Real Madrid which are financially stable clubs.

Considering all of these already have plenty of attack force, upfront a €300million expenditure on a 30-year old will not be a very wise idea.

Messi is a Barcelona legend and the La Masia graduate would want to retire at one of the biggest clubs in the world with a legacy which will remain for years to come.

Why Messi will move

Messi has been adamant about a final return to his country and play for his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys and he might consider that after recently settling down with his long time sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo.

Newells Vice President Cristian D’Amico said last year: “I am convinced, like many of my peers, that we can make history as a club if we get the best player in the world in a Newell’s shirt.

“I think we’re going to get the pleasure of Messi wearing the shirt,” he added.

The Pep Guardiola connection

Messi enjoyed some of his best days at Barca under his former boss. Manchester City has continuously been linked with the forward and an eventual transfer can very well be on the table.

Prospect of a new challenge and the desire to prove his worth in the world’s most difficult football league, the Premier league could be another heavyweight reason for Messi to pack up his belongings in Spain and take a flight to England and enjoy chillier evenings and tougher defenders.

A big fat contract just before he retire could draw Messi away from Barcelona as well. Messi currently is not on top of the list of highest paid footballers but if given a chance a very few want to deny the opportunity.

Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu however believes Leo will sign the new proposed contract “Leo’s renewal is a topic that we have very clear and we have worked on in, it would be very surprising if the signature is not carried out.”