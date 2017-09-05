Andrea Agnelli was on Tuesday appointed President of the European Club Association (ECA) during its 19th General Assembly here.

The Italian Juventus President took over the helm replacing German Karl Heinz Rummenigge, who was in charge of the association since its foundation in 2008, reports Efe.

“My predecessor, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has set a great example and has set the bar of achievements at a very high level,” Agnelli said after his appointment.

“I am looking forward, together with the Executive Board and the Administration, to build on his significant results as we manage ECA in the coming years,” he added.

Agnelli suggested a review of the Financial Fair Play Regulations to make sure it responds to the current needs.

He declined to talk about the most controversial case during the summer transfer window — Paris Saint Germain’s record signing of Brazilian forward Neymar Jr — saying that UEFA, the competent authority, had opened an investigation into possible violations.