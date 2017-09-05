A- A A+

Indians are finally making their presence felt at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), that too in style! Haryana’s Kavita Devi recently made her debut at Mae Young Classic tournament in traditional Indian attire of Salwar-Kameez paired with boots and dupatta.

Her unusual choice of attire took people by pleasant surprise and forced them to flood social media with posts. Our Desi girl however lost the match, but not before giving her opponent Dakota Kai a taste of her power.

The video of her fight on YouTube was posted by WWE channel on August and has already got over 3 million views.

ALSO READ: WWE Network to stream SummerSlam live in Hindi

Vice President of WWE Talent Development, Canyon Ceman has also showered praises uopn the wrestler.

“Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament,” Ceman said while talking about her inclusion.

The former Haryana police officer has also become the first Indian woman to compete in WWE. Well, we can’t wait to see more of her power-packed moves in future.

Take a look at some reactions on social media: 

First Published | 5 September 2017 8:30 PM
Read News On:

Dakota Kai

Indian women in wwe

Kavita Devi

Kavita Devi in salwaar kameez

Kavita Devi video

Kavita Devi wwe

Mae Young Classic tournament

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: WATCH — Twitter goes berserk after Kavita Devi, in salwaar-kameez, delivers a power-packed performance at WWE

(Latest News in English from Newsx)