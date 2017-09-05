A- A A+

After defeating Macau in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifier, India coach Stephen Constantine said he was satisfied and happy with the win.

“Congratulations on the victory. It was very difficult to break down their defence. It is a very valuable win for us. And we stay on top of Group A with 9 points,” Constantine said.

“It was very hard to break them down as they were defending with eight or nine men. So, we are happy with the 2-0 victory.” he added.

Constantine’s boys have now remained unbeaten in eleven games on the trot since the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Playoff Round 1 match against Laos on June 2, 2016.

Constantine was also happy with Balwant Singh’s effectiveness in scoring the winning goals after he came in as a substitute.

“Balwant scored two goals tonight. He did what he was asked to do. He could have scored four but I will take two,” said Constantine.

India are scheduled to face the same opponents on October 10 in the return fixture in India.

