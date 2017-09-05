Arsenal’s crisis doesn’t seem to end too soon as rivals Manchester City continue to plot bid for the Gunners star forward Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean’s move fell through this summer after Arsene Wenger failed to sign a replacement. The Arsenal manager now in a bid to block any January movement for the star wants the January transfer window scrapped out.

Wenger is against the mid-season transfer window as he fears commitment issues from most of the players who would not fully focus on their game for their current clubs with a desire to move already formidable in their hearts. If reports are to believed a total of 4 Arsenal players including Sanchez wanted out of the club this summer but only Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got his wish and completed a transfer to rivals Liverpool.

With Manchester City still chasing Sanchez, Wenger’s Europa League campaign could also suffer a mid-way crunch and the French sees January as a potential threat to his plans.

In a conversation beINSPORTS, Wenger said, ‘What’s happening now is that the transfer window is closed. September will be okay.

‘The players who are tapped up in October, they already start to think, ‘Where do I go in January?’

‘That’s not the way to be on board with the football club. We are here to entertain people. You can do that with people who are on board together, with people who want to achieve something together’.

‘Not with people who, when things don’t go well, think; Where can I go next?’

The manager’s fear is reasonable as there are is a pool of Premier League players who want to secure a move away from their current clubs if allowed to. The list includes the likes of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Leicester’s Riyad Maharez, Southampton’s Virgil van Dijik and Chelsea’s Diego Costa.

According to the French manager a season’s transfer window should ideally be closed 48 hours before the opening game of the season and should be kept close thereafter.