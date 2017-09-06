Spain further strentghened their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification bid after routing minnows Liechtenstein 8-0 in the World Cup qualifier played at Rheinpark Stadion on Tuesday. Both Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas scored braces in the free-scoring game.

Continuing their terrific form the Spanish team was rampant in the game, allowing little room to much inferior Liechtenstein to play. Sergio Ramos opened the score in the 3rd minute of the game and there was no looking back for his team after that.

Isco, who ran riots for Spain against Italy in his side’s 3-0 victory, was at his brilliant best again pulling strings from the midfield. He was assisted by David Silva in the middle of the park and both the midfielders scored a goal apiece.

Alvaro Morata was the centre of almost every attack and got himself on the scoresheet twice. Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas registered two goals to his name in the thrashing of the minnows.

Liechtenstein’s M Goppel completed the rout by gifting an own goal to Spain.

Spain now lies at the top of table in the Group G of World Cup Qualifiers and it seems they will surely book their berth to Russia World Cup as they play Albania and Israel next in October.