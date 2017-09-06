A- A A+

Radamel Falcao-led Colombia halted Brazil’s incredible 9 games winning run in World Cup qualifiers by holding them to 1-1 scoreline till the final whistle of the game played in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Colombia fielded their strongest starting line-up against the ruthless Brazil team which sits at the top of World Cup qualification (South America) table with undisputed contention to Russia next year.

The deadlock in the game was broken by Willian, who scored past David Opsina just before the half-time.

Colombia’s spearhead Radamel Falcao levelled the score in the 56th minute and his side managed to contain the waves of attack from the Brazilian trio of Neymar, Willian and Firmino; securing one point from the game.

With the draw, Brazil was denied their 10th consecutive win in the FIFA World Cup qualifying games. Currently, Brazil lies at first spot in the CONMEBOL section of the qualifying table with a difference of 11 points from the second placed Colombia.

Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina are separated by 2 points in the table and all are vying to secure a berth to World Cup to be held in Russia in 2018.

