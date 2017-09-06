Argentina was held 1-1 at home by a spirited Venezuela in FIFA World Cup qualifying game played on Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentine talisman Lionel Messi couldn’t make any major impact in the game while several failed attempts at the goal from his countrymen could just get them a point from the crucial fixture.

Argentina now lies at the 5th place in CONMEBOL section of the World Cup qualification table.

Argentina started the game confidently but despite of dominating much of the first half, they couldn’t manage to get past a resolute Venezuela defence.

Venezuela took a surprise lead over Argentina in the 50th minute after J Murillo scored past the home team goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

But that advantage didn’t last long as Venezuelan R Feltscher gifted an own goal to struggling Argentina and got the score to 1-1.

Star attacker Lionel Messi was ineffective throughout the game while Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala failed to shine as well.

The only shining ray in Argentina’s impotent attack was Angel di Maria who got spectators off their chairs few times with promising moves but even he couldn’t materialise on his ambitious attempts.

Argentina will now face Peru and Ecuador in October.