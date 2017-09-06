India and England will play 5 Test matches, 3 T20 internationals and 3 ODIs in 2018. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the schedule on Tuesday.

Unlike orthodox series schedules, India will take on the English men in a 3 T-20Is followed by the ODIs and 5 Tests. The series will kick off from July 3 and the 1st T20I will be played at the Emirates Stadium, Old Trafford. The two teams will then take on each other at Cardiff and Bristol in the next T20 internationals.

The first ODI at Trent Bridge will be played on July 12 followed by next two at Lord’s and Headingley on July 14 and 17 respectively.

Edgbaston will host the first Test from August 1, Lord’s, Trent Bridge, Ageas Bowl and Kia Oval will be the respective venues for the other 4 Test matches.

Full Schedule of the series:

July 3: 1st T20, Old Trafford

July 6: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground

July 12: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

July 14: 2nd ODI, Lord’s

July 17: 3rd ODI, Headingley

August 1-5: 1st Test, Edgbaston

August 9-13: 2nd Test, Lord’s

August 18-22: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

August 30-September 3: 4th Test, Rose Bowl

September 7-11: 5th Test, The Oval

India last featured in England in a limited over tournament at the Champions Trophy. Kohli’s men were defeated in the finals by an underrated Pakistan who played their hearts out on the final day.

England had a great run at the championship and this series would prove to be a stern test for both the star studded sides as they gear up for the next World Cup.

England will also take on Pakistan, Scotland and Australia in 2018.

Pakistan will play two Test matches against hosts in May at Lord’s and Headingley.

Scotland will come for a single ODI game on June 10 and Australia will be up for a series of 5 ODIs and a T20I in June.