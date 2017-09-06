Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the lone T20 match being played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Earlier on Sunday, ruthless Indians had completed the 5-0 whitewash of Lankans in the ODI series. The visitors had also clinched the Test series by 3-0.

Although Kohli’s big guns will start as favorites, they will have be careful against the Lankan Lions who can pull off an upset at any time. They have been consistently performing well in T20 format having beaten South Africa and Australia on home soil this year.

Follow the LIVE updates:

07: 45 PM IST | 1 over bowled; SL 5/0 Dickwella 2 (5) Tharanga 0(1)

Careful start by the Sri Lankan openers.

07: 39 PM IST | Players walk on to the field, action to begin shortly! Bhuvneshwar with the ball, Tharanga and Dickwella are the openers for Sri Lanka.

07: 35 PM IST | Talking about the teams, KL Rahul and Axar Patel are in for India, Pandya will miss the match. Sri Lanka have made many changes in the squad, Sekkuge, Thisara, Shanaka and Udana are in.

07: 28 PM IST | Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The team talk ahead of the one-off T20I #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/ZIh1BzgYcQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

7:12 PM IST |Okay people, inspection has been done. Covers are off, ground is not that damp anymore. Toss will take place at 7:25 PM. Match likely to begin at 7: 40 PM. Going by umpires’ word, we will have a full game. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

Not looking encouraging at all. Hope the weather clear s and match is 't reduced to a 5-overs each side farce https://t.co/qeCGkhuuBw — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 6, 2017

06: oo PM IST | Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 match between India and Sri Lanka. It was raining earlier due to which toss has been delayed. Inspection will take place at 7 PM.