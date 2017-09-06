Chile’s super midfielder Arturo Vidal has decided to call it off on his international career after the 2018 football World Cup in Russia. The Bayern Munich man has been a part of two straight losses in his country’s quest of securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup.

With defeats against Paraguay and Bolivia in the qualifiers Chile’s World Cup dream could be hanging. Vidal who has made 97 appearances for his national side is planning to hang his boots after the World Cup.

The 30-year-old veteran took to Instagram after the loss against Bolivia sending a message to his fans “We will continue fighting!! Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left, thanks for so much affection in all these years”

The message indicates his plans to retire after the World Cup.

Vidal has been phenomenal for his country side which won two back to back Copa America titles; the midfielder has 23 international goals to his credit in his 97 appearances. Vidal and teammate Alexis Sanchez were once again at their lethal best in the recently concluded Confederations Cup where Chile lost in the finals against a young and passionate German side.

Chile lost to Boilivia 1-0 costed them a spot in the South American qualifying group. Currently on 6th place Chile have Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay and Brazil placed above them. From the group Brazil have already qualified and the team finishing 5th will have to win a playoff game to secure qualification.