World football’s governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday that the draw for the 2018 World Cup European play-off round will be held here on October 17, one week after the last match of the group stage.

In a statement FIFA explained the procedures of the draw, which will involve the eight best teams that finish second in their groups, reports Efe.

“The eight best runners-up will be decided by ranking criteria as stated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Regulations, namely points, goal difference, goals scored, goals scored away from home and disciplinary ranking, with the results against teams ranked 6th not being taken into account,” the statement said.

The eight teams are expected to be seeded in two groups with four teams each, while the ranking of the teams will depend on the FIFA World Ranking to be released on October 16.

The 2018 World Cup qualifiers are to be played between November 9 and 14.