The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday formed a task force to improve women’s cricket, also including the women’s wing in its ambitious Mission 2020 programme.

All state women cricketers will also be brought under a medical insurance scheme. There will also be a local tournament for 7 to 10 days.

The decisions were taken in a meeting involving Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami and CAB officials including joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya and vice-president Shankar Nath Bagchi.

“It was a very positive meeting with Ms. Goswami. We are much thankful to her for coming forward and offering her suggestions which we believe would be much helpful for taking women’s cricket forward in the state”, Dalmiya said.

“The primary job of the task force would be to chalk out plans that are practical and can be implemented from the upcoming season itself. Also, it would meet periodically to take stock of the situation and suggest modifications to plans as and when required,” he added.

Letters were also sent on Wednesday to 18 women cricketers from the state who have represented the country informing them that they would be given membership of the Association.

The list includes several current Bengal cricketers playing for the country such as Goswami and Priyanka Roy among others.