Manchester united boss Jose Mourinho is not yet fully satisfied with the pool of star players he has got at his bay. The Portuguese claimed it will take another transfer window at least to get a squad that he wants. He also claimed the club save massive money by securing their transfers for this summer earlier in the window.

United have kicked off their Premier League campaign this season in style with 3 straight victories in 3 games so far. The Red Devils currently hold the top spot on the table and are yet to be scored against.

The Europa League winners strengthened their squad this season by bringing in 3 new quality players at three new positions. Striker Romelu Lukaku was brought from Everton for a fee reported to be around £70 million. United also secured deals for midfielder Nemanja Matic (£40 milion) from Chelsea and Victor Lindelof (£30 million) from Benfica.

Lukaku and Matic both have already had an impressive start for the club in their initial games of the season. Lindelof however has not started in the League; Mourinho said the player needs some time before he can play in the competition.

The manager was however keen on a fourth signing this summer, probably a winger with Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale being major targets, but the moves fell through. Mourinho now has once again admitted that he is not yet done with the squad revamp and wants to wait till next before he can say that’s the team I want.

In a conversation with TIMES the United manager said “I have said three (summer) transfer windows is what I need to have the team I want to have”

“The team (that) I think can bring Manchester United to the top of English football and to close the gap to the top of European football again”

“I still think we need that third transfer window, but I’m not going to wait for the third transfer window to try to reach it.”

So he wants to add to the quality of his squad but at the same time his statement makes it clear that he won’t wait till the next summer to close that gap and bring Manchester United back on top of English and European football charts once again. Despite missing out on a fourth signing Jose admitted he was quite happy with the club’s business and also got an additional striker in Zlatan Ibrahimovic who renewed his contract for another year with United.

Mourinho also hailed early signings made by United which according to him saved the club around £100million on the acquisitions of Lukaku and Matic. The Premier League giants had completed the two signings before Neymar’s hefty £200 million move to PSG which according to the manager was the trick which saved them millions.

“I think we were very clever,” he added. “We thought that something could happen that could change the market forever.

“Normally the last part of the market is less expensive, but this season, after Neymar, everything changed and changed for the worse in terms of prices.

“I think Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150million. Matic would have been £60million or £70million. Neymar changed everything.

“If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho would now be in Barcelona at £101million. People look to the £200million figure now.”

United have been continuously linked with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann who could be a United player once Atletico’s transfer ban is upheld in January. Gareth Bale, Danny Rose and Riyad Maharez are others who could also be seen at Old Trafford next summer.