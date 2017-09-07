Repeating his heroics of 8 years ago, Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro has once again ousted Switzerland’s Roger Federer in US Open winning the quarter final match by 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 played in New York. The Argentine will now face Rafael Nadal in the semi final of the tournament.

Federer entered into the game with a significant 16-5 head-to-head advantage over world no 28 del Potro and started strongly but lost the first set by 5-7.

The Swiss roared back in the game pulling one over his opponent, but the Argentine game no room to Federer in the following sets. Del Potro won 3rd and 4th sets consecutively registering a remarkable win over World No 3 in the US Open.

Even the last time when Federer and Potro clashed in the US Open in 2009, the Argentine emerged triumphant in the game, beating the Swiss in a tough contest.

Now, Juan del Potro will face world no 1 Rafael Nadal, who has been rampant in the tournament so far. Nadal defeated Russia’s A Rublev in straight sets by 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter finals.