Before Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga came to an end, he was linked to a host of clubs across Europe and he recently admitted to have met Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to discuss a possible move.

French football giant Paris Saint Germain broke the bank to secure the transfer for the hero of Monaco’s glorious run in both domestic and continental football. PSG paid a whopping 180 million euro for the 18-year-old prodigious footballer.

Speaking on discussions Mbappe had with Wenger, he said, “Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he’s well-respected and knows how to develop young players.”

The Frenchman won Ligue 1 title with Monaco and starred in semi finals of the Champions League last season. While Arsenal routinely crashed out of Champions League in group stages and missed out on continental qualification by finishing up at 5th spot in English Premier League.

Mbappe further stressed on how he evaluated all the aspects before finalising his decision to move to PSG saying, “This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option. We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make.”

“It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop,” he added.

Although Neymar stole the limelight with his world record move from Barcelona to PSG in a staggering 222 million euros but undoubtedly, Mbappe was the most talked about footballer during the summer transfer window.