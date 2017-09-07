It was an overwhelming week in international football as fans across the globe got to see the mix of setbacks and rampant wins. Spain undoubtedly stole limelight after earning a fantastic 3-0 victory over Italy 3-0 and mauling Leichtenstein 8-0.

Engalnd produced consistently with their young and vibrant squad but it was the CONMEBOL teams who fared disappointingly in the World Cup qualifiers. Brazil was bereft of recording their 10th consecutive win in World Cup qualification round by Venezuela while Argentina was held by Colombia in a crucial fixture.

English Premier League will be back in action on Saturday and here we take a look at 5 things to look forward to in the upcoming weekend.

Rampant Manchester United marches on

Manchester United has been absolutely rampant in the three league matches so far, topping the table with a goal difference of 10 goals. They are yet to concede a goal in the league.

Jose Mourinho has assembled a formidable team which is solid in defence, fluid in midfield and ruthless in attack.

The duo of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba has been tremendous in United’s good run while role of summer recruit Romelu Lukaku up front cannot be denied.

The Old Trafford outfit will face Stoke City, which commendably contained and defeated Arsenal.

How will Coutinho play for red-hot Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp’s men seem hungrier than before this season as they mauled Arsenal 4-0 at home last matchday. They sit second at the table undefeated in the opening matches but will face a real test when they travel to Etihad to play against Manchester City.

New arrival Mohamed Salah has been inspirational for his side so far and has been terrorising opponent defences with his partner in crime on the opposite flank Sadio Mane.

The big question remains how Coutinho will perform for his side in the upcoming fixtures now. After a month-long transfer saga, which heavily linked him to Barcelona, he was retained by the Anfield outfit after they played hardball with the Spanish club.

Shambolic Arsenal faces easy test at home

Arsenal has started the season dreadfully in the league, losing away fixtures to Stoke and Liverpool. The cohesion in the team is apparently missing so far while their defensive weaknesses were exposed during their visit to Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger’s men haven’t been really potent in attack as well, having scored just 4 goals so far in the league.

Unsettled Alexis Sanchez started the game against Liverpool but he was clearly not at his best, while Ozil and Lacazette failed to stomp their authority in the game.

Arsenal will host Bournemouth, who are yet to open their account, at home on Saturday.

Reinvigorated Everton hosts Tottenham

Everton was significantly bolstered with proven, world class talent this summer; Wayne Rooney and Michael Keane among the host of many others. It’s a fairly new team playing together and they have seen a mix of form so far.

Given their squads, Tottenham are certainly in contention for the title this season while Everton is touted to clinch at least continental qualification.

Big things are expected from Everton this season and it remains to be seen how they will fare against Tottenham in the upcoming game.

Will West Ham open their account this season?

West Ham strengthened their squad this summer with Joe Hart, Marko Arnautovic and former Manchester United forward Chicharito but they are yet to secure a single point in the league.

While newly-promoted Huddersfield have been playing commendably having registered two wins and a draw, lying 3rd at the league table.

The fixture between West Ham and Huddersfield will be one to watch.