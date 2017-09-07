In a tragic incident, a 12-year old Indian cricketer Sona Narendra died due to drowning in a hotel swimming pool in Sri Lanka. The cricketer from Gujarat was a member of a private under-17 cricket team which travelled to the island country for a series.

The incident happened on Tuesday when four members of the travelling team were in the swimming pool of the hotel they were staying in. According to a report in Lankan daily The Sunday Times, the cricketer was rushed to a hospital following the incident but he succumbed to death.

The report also mentioned that the body of the deceased was taken to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem.

Four members of the team were inside the pool when Sona drowned. The boys were inside the pool against the permission of the team management. According to reports earlier in the day their scheduled match had been delayed due to heavy rains.

This comes into light when the Indian senior team led by skipper Virat Kohli scripted history yesterday by clean sweeping the Lankan series 9-0 undefeated.