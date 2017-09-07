Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said despite incessant rains in the city, the Eden Gardens will be ready for the India-Australia One-Day International (ODI) expected to be played on September 21.

“The ground is in good shape and will be ready for the ODI. It rained a lot these few days but we have all bases covered,” Ganguly, former India captain, told reporters here.

Earlier, pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee had expressed concern over the preparations getting hampered as seasonal monsoon showers lashed the city with severity in recent weeks.

India will play five ODIs against Australia, starting September 17. Virat Kohli’s boys have been in red hot form, and have thrashed Sri Lanka in their home 9-0 across Tests, ODIs and one Twenty20 international.