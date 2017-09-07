A- A A+

English Premier League (EPL) clubs on Thursday voted to close the summer transfer window the day before the start of the season, a new system that is to be enacted from next campaign.

The change means that the deadline for the clubs to register new players would be the last Thursday before the first EPL match of the next season.

However, the clubs will be able to transfer players to other leagues’ clubs until August 31 as usual.

ALSO READ: Premier League: 5 things to look forward to after international break

These changes do not affect the winter transfer window or the lower English soccer divisions.

Until now, regulations allowed EPL clubs to register players on August 31 at midnight, almost three weeks after the top flight tournament kicks off.

First Published | 7 September 2017 11:51 PM
Read News On:

2018 season

clubs sign agreement

Transfer window to close early

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Premier League to close transfer window before start of the season

(Latest News in English from Newsx)