India managed to hold Yemen to a goalless draw in their second match of the AFC Asian qualifiers. Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh impressed with his performance once again as he kept Yemen attack at bay

The Indian U-19 football team played out a goalless draw against Yemen in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahad Stadium here on Monday. It was all Yemen in the first 10 minutes as they dominated possession and kept threatening the Indian citadel. The Indian defence however dealt with most of the danger, whilst Dheeraj Singh’s safe hands kept Yemen at bay. The Indians continued to improve and in the 14th minute, Boris Singh beat his marker to run onto a vacant flank, only for his cross to miss Rahim Ali’s head.

Four minutes later, Rahim Ali set up a shot for Amarjit from outside the box, but the latter could only shoot wide of the goal. In the 29th minute, Rahim Ali switched play and found Ninthoi on the flank, who released a pass for an onrushing Suresh Singh. Suresh failed to test the Yemen goalkeeper from outside the box as the ball flew over the bar. India had a glorious opportunity to take the lead early in the second half when Rahim Ali was released onto goal. With only the Yemen custodian to beat from a tight angle, Rahim Ali shot straight at the goalkeeper resulting in an easy save in the 46th minute.

Four minutes later it was Abhishek Haldar’s attempt from inside the box that went inches past the goal after Suresh had found him with an inch-perfect cross from the wings. In the 55th minute, Dheeraj Singh was called into action and the custodian did not disappoint as he made an acrobatic save to keep out Yemen. India held the Yemen attacks at bay whilst starting to dominate possession. Chances, however, became rare for both teams as the end-to-end tempo resulted in neither getting a clear attempt at goal.