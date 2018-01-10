Afghanistan U-19 batsman Baheer Shah has accomplished a feat untouched by many. The 18-year-old averages better than Sir Don Bradman in first-class cricket with 1,096 runs at an average of brilliant 121.77. Baheer will be representing Afghanistan U-19 team in the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup.

Afghanistan cricket team has scaled new heights since its inception in the elite ICC tournaments and there seems no stopping for the 12the Test playing full member nation. The likes of spin magician Rashid Khan and batsman Mohammad Shahzad have made a name for themselves in world cricket with their on-field heroics. The latest to join the list is young gun Baheer Shah Mahboob, who represents the U-19 Afghan national team. The young explosive batsman is garnering headlines for his remarkable batting average which currently stands taller than of the legendary Sir Don Bradman.

Baheer has the highest batting average among the best in the world who have plundered more than a thousand runs in first-class cricket. In seven first-class games so far, Shah has collected 1,096 runs at an average of brilliant 121.77 which is better than anyone else. The Speen Ghar player plies his trade in the Afghan domestic league. In his debut first-class game of his career, he smashed 256 runs against Amo region at Amanullah to become the second highest individual scorer on a first-class debut. The 18-year-old has also got a triple century to his name and is second to only Pakistan’s Javed Miandad, who is the youngest to score a triple ton in first-class cricket.

Asserting that the journey to the 1,000 runs were amazing, Baheer thanked his family and coaches for the support, “It’s difficult to get the opportunity play for our domestic sides, so I’m very thankful for my family and for my friends and my head coach for their support,” he said. “I only thought I would try my best for my side, so to get 1,000 runs was amazing,” he told ICC.com

He was the Best Batsman in the #Abdalifct2017 , is part of the #Afgu19stars playing in ICC #U19CWC.

But did you know he even broke Sir Donald Bradman's record?

Meet one of Afghanistan's #FutureStars, Bahir Shah Mahboob.

https://t.co/yPaVkSUx1C pic.twitter.com/okhpgpKjRt — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 9, 2018

The incredible feat achieved by him is sure to keep his morale up in the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup where he will be talking field for his national team. Talking about the preparations, Baheer said he is excited to take up a new challenge in the foreign conditions. “I like to play in different and challenging situations. There are a lot of changeable situations, but I only want to stay at the wicket and take the pressure on myself and away from my partners,” he said.

A seemingly bright future lies ahead for the Afghan sensation who idolises South African Hashim Amla’s batting style. Baheer is geared up to impress in the World Cup and if the numbers are anything to go by, he might be one of the most sought-after talents taking part in the competition.