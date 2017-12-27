Alastair Cook has played a remarkable 151 Test matches and is the highest scorer for England in Test cricket with 11,816 runs. He has been playing Test cricket for more than a decade now and has slammed 32 Test centuries. His current strike rate and form make him a direct threat to the mighty records of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, here's why.

If Alastair Cook's current rate of performance is taken into consideration, then not Virat Kohli but he is an immediate threat to the records set by Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket

When cricket is talked about, Virat Kohli automatically becomes an indispensable part of that discussion. The Indian cricket captain is the uncrowned king of world cricket and leads the sport with example every day. But under the garb of the limelight that mostly gets hogged by him, there are several other gems of cricket who are reaching milestones, even threatening the biggest of records, almost unnoticeably. Most notable among them all is English batsman Alastair Cook.

The 6 feet 2 inches-tall batsman has always been a Test cricket specialist as the selection committee of England given him minimum exposure in One Day Internationals throughout his career in order to keep him fresh for every Test series they have played. And Cook has justified their selection policy with tremendous, consistent knocks. After being selected as an urgent replacement for an injured Marcus Trescothick in 2006, Cook has never looked back and has gone to rake up more than 150 Test appearances.

England is currently playing Australia in the famous Ashes series and in the second Test match of the series, Cook has slammed 32nd Test hundred of his career. Here’s a brief look at some of his records:

In his maiden calendar year, Cook scored more than 1,000 runs He scored centuries in his first Test matches against India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies He is the most capped English player in Tests with 151 He is the most capped Test captain for England with 55 Youngest batsman in the world to score 7,000, 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 and 11,000 runs He is 10th on the list of most hundreds by a batsman in Test cricket with 32 centuries Australia’s Steve Smith is the closest Test playing batsman to him with 22 centuries He is 8th on the list of most runs by a batsman in Test cricket with 11,816 runs Australia’s David Warner is the closest Test playing batsman to him with 6,004 runs

Alastair Cook is 33 years old and if his current rate of performance is taken into consideration, then not Virat Kohli but he is an immediate threat to the mighty records set by Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket.