Although Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has scored only 3 goals and assisted another 2 in Liverpool shirt so far but his impact on games has been incredible. The English winger turned in another good performance against Swansea on Tuesday drawing praise from football pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain spent most of his Arsenal stint on fringes and despite Arsene Wenger’s reluctance to sell him, the Englishman made a deadline day switch to Liverpool for 35 million euros in the summer of 2017. Ever since then, Chamberlain has transformed into a formidable midfielder who defends and attacks with the same heart. He turned in a commendable performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 routing of Swansea which makes many football pundits wonder about his time at Emirates.

Post the Swansea game, Jamie Redknapp was critical of Arsenal and Arsene Wenger’s approach used towards players like Chamberlain. He said, “I wasn’t sure about the move for him to start with and I was wondering how he was going to do, but he has surprised me. I looked at him at Arsenal and it was like he was treading water and going nowhere, but under Jurgen Klopp I am seeing a completely different player. I am seeing he is fit, with a great attitude and wanting to win tackles. It’s probably unfair to question how he was coached under Arsene Wenger but I watched him play and I didn’t feel he developed for years. It looked like he was standing still. I feel a lot of players at Arsenal are in a similar situation.”

Redknapp went on to heap praise on the youngster for making a bold move in the prime of his career saying, “You can go and sign a new contract and say ‘OK, I’ll be on the bench’, but he has taken a risk in his career. He could have stayed at Arsenal and signed a new contract but he wanted to challenge himself and has gone to live up north and given himself a chance to play in the first team. He wasn’t guaranteed a spot but he is in now and it will be hard to dispossess him of the shirt. It was a really bold move for him and one that is really paying off. Look at how much he is improving, he has got fitter, stronger, and he is a different player than he was at Arsenal.”

Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 early in the season and could not avenge the bitter defeat later in the season as Roberto Firmino snatched a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw played at Emirates last week. Liverpool sits 4 points clear of Arsenal at fourth spot while Wenger’s men lie at sixth spot with 34 points and a game in hand.