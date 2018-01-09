Angelo Mathews has been reinstated as Sri Lankan limited-overs captain. Following his reinstatement, Mathews said that he never thought he would be captaining the Sri Lankan side again, but decided to resume it after giving it a thought.

Angelo Mathews has resumed his duty as Sri Lankan limited-overs captain less than six months after his resignation from the post. He is likely to lead the team into 2019 World Cup. Dinesh Chandimal continues as the Test captain. Following his reinstatement, Mathews said that he never thought he would be captaining the Sri Lankan side again, but decided to resume it after giving it a thought.”When I stepped down I never thought of taking over the captaincy again. But as soon as we came back from India, the president had a discussion with me. Also Hathu aiya, and the selectors spoke to me and asked me to consider taking up the captaincy again. I took a few a few days to think about it, and because of a few reasons I decided to accept,” Mathews said.

“I’ve also known Hathu aiya for a long time and I know how he operates. He’s not here just to survive. It’ll be very easy to work with him. When you have a coach like him that other countries are desperate to have, it’s a great thing. Cricket has given me a lot. If I turn my back in the hour of need I’ll not have done right by cricket, ” Angelo Mathews was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

The major concern for Mathews will be to keep his fitness levels intact. He has missed 20 out of 39 ODIs due to severe leg injuries. His India tour had also ended midway due to a hamstring injury.