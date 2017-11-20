Indian skipper reached new heights on Monday after scoring his 18th Test ton against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Kolkata. Kohli, who was criticised for getting out on a duck in first innings, took charge of No 1 Test Cricket side's reputation in the second with a century on the final day of the Test match against Sri Lanka and became the second Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar to slam 50 international centuries.

After reaching his 18th ton and breaking records of the little maestro’s (Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar), captain Kohli decided to declare the Indian innings at 352/8. The Delhi batsman was accompanied by Tailender Mohammed Shami, who was giving Kohli company at the other end on and managed to score 12 runs. For the visting team, Sri Lanka’s Lakmal emerged as the pick of the bowlers with an impressive spell of 3/93. On Day -4, the overnight second-wicket stand was of 26 runs when Kohlitook center stage along with Pujara, who achieved a rare feat by becoming he third Indian cricketer, after head coach Ravi Shastri and M.L. Jaisimha to have batted on all five days of a Test match.