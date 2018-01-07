Antonio Conte has reacted furiously to the old match-fixing comments made by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. The Italian has said, "You (Jose Mourniho) show you are a little man. He was a little man in the past, he is a little man in the present and he will be in the future."

Premier League is arguably the toughest football league in the world and with the stiff competition comes the war of words among people vying to sweep the top honours. Those people are often managers of the clubs and as the footballing season draws to a close, the verbal tirades take the next level. Recently, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho has been subjects of a full-throttle feud, and it doesn’t seem to end very soon.

Jose Mourinho resurrected the ghosts of Conte’s past when the Portuguese said that Chelsea boss will never be suspended for match-fixing. To which Conte has reacted furiously calling Manchester United manager a “little man.” During a press conference post Norwich City game, Conte said, “What never happened to me and will never happen is to be suspended for match-fixing.”

Chelsea manager further continued his rant saying, “You (Jose Mourniho) show you are a little man. He was a little man in the past, he is a little man in the present and he will be in the future. He is not my problem, I consider him a very little man with very low profile. I remember for example with Ranieri. He offended Ranieri for his English, then when Ranieri was sacked he put a shirt with his name on. This shows you are a fake.”

Antonio Conte went on to explain the match-fixing case, he said, “Before (making these comments) you have to know the truth very well. The truth is that I was banned for four months for failure to report (match-fixing). Then I requested a real trial through the court and they declared my innocence.”

Chelsea lies at the third spot in the Premier League table and is separated by second-placed Manchester United by a single point. The two sides will clash on February 25 and when asked about if Conte seeks an explanation from Mourinho, the Italian replied, “There will be an opportunity for answers at Old Trafford when I see him face to face. I will be ready, I don’t think he is ready.”

Watch Antonio Conte’s match conference here: