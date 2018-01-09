Arsenal are eyeing Thomas Lemar as a potential replacement for unsettled Alexis Sanchez who looks set to leave the London outfit after agreeing terms with Manchester City for a January transfer. Liverpool are also reportedly interested in landing the French ace.

Arsenal is set to lose club talisman Alexis Sanchez to English rivals Manchester City in a deal which could earn the Emirates outfit a sum close to £20 million. Keen on immediately replacing the departing Chilean forward, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has once again reignited interest in Monaco ace Thomas Lemar. Liverpool are also said to be interested in the French starlet in a bid to keep the attacking steel intact at the Anfield. With surging interest of the top clubs in their prized possession, Monaco have decided to encash big on Lemar and have demanded a whopping £90 million for his services.

Lemar had earlier in the summer transfer window rejected a move to Arsenal. Wenger had forked out £90 million for the forward when Sanchez’s departure looked imminent, however, Sanchez remained at the club and Lemar continued plying his trade for the French champions. Coutinho bagging a whopping £142 million from Barcelona has motivated Monaco to sell their stalwart for a maximum price as they feel they can squeeze a good amount from the Lemar deal.

Philippe Coutinho, an integral part of the Liverpool’s fabulous four, consisting the lethal trio of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino, left England to complete his dream move to La Liga giants Barcelona. In a bid to maintain the attacking prowess Liverpool are determined to get Lemar but are yet to formally bid for the player.

Meanwhile, Monaco are out of the Champions League and are all but out of the Ligue 1 title race with a rampant Paris Saint Germain(PSG) side sitting on top of the table with a nine points lead. The 22-year-old has started the season on a brilliant note for Leonardo Jardim’s side. He rose to prominence by playing a supporting role in the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao in Monaco’s title-winning last season. Jardim has claimed that many things could happen in January and has kept the door open for Lemar sale. “We do not typically sell players in the winter transfer window. But the month is long and many things could happen,” said the Monaco coach.