There was very little that separated Arsenal and Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League clash but the ones who made the difference in the game were the referees. Not just one but two blunders from referees on the pitch led Arsene Wenger's side to a shambolic defeat at Etihad.

After this weekend’s Premier League football action, Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with 31 points in 11 games played so far. Manchester City routed Arsenal 3-1 at Etihad stadium courtesy to horrendous decision making from referee Oliver. When the match ended, Arsene Wenger was furious how errors from the referee cost Arsenal the match while his City counterpart Pep Guardiola remained coy on the subject. Arsenal now lies at the sixth spot, 12 points adrift of Manchester City, in the league table.

Kevin De Bruyne gave an early lead to his side and a relentless Manchester City kept harassing Arsenal players for the entirety of first half. The visiting side entered the second half with a game plan and got a firm grip on the tempo of the game with Aaron Ramsey running riots in the middle of the pitch. But it turned out to be an unfortunate afternoon for Arsenal after referee Oliver pointed at the penalty spot when Raheen Sterling went down rather too easily on the ground from Nacho Monreal challenge.

On the penalty decision, Wenger said, “I believe it was no penalty. We know that Sterling dives well, and he does that [win the penalty] very well”. Arsenal boss also slammed refereeing quality saying, “I feel they [referees] don’t work enough. The referees don’t work enough because the level drops every season and it’s unacceptable what happens. The physical level [of the officials] is very good, it’s the decisions [that are not very good].”

Later in the second half, Alexandre Lacazette tried to get Arsenal back in the contention to salvage some points from the game but again the referees on the pitch allowed an offside to David Silva which resulted in another goal sealing the game for Manchester City. Silva was clearly offside before he laid a simple pass to Gabriel Jesus for an easy tap-in.

Adding to his attack on referees, Wenger said about the offside goal, “[The decisions were] just wrong. At 2-1 we are in the game and he (referee) gives a clear offside goal and of course that kills the game for us. Last year we conceded two offside goals as well. I think in the first half we were too deep, second half we were much more in it. At 2-1 it looked like we could come into it. The 3-1 [goal] was the killer.”

Watch the match highlights here: