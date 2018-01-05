Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not coming to Arsenal anytime soon after Arsene Wenger ruled out a potential transfer. Wenger would rather want to see his existing attackers step up and deliver than replacing them with the Gabon international.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again been garnering headlines for an expected move top England. A host of clubs including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward but one of the three English giants have floored the claims of a potential transfer. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made it clear that the club has no intentions of bringing in the Gabon international to Emirates. Among other clubs interested in the 28-year-old are Everton who are looking for a proven striker upfront to reignite their top four chances this season.

Arsene Wenger while addressing the media clarified Arsenal’s stand on the much talked about transfer. The London outfit was in the race for the striker since 2016 after the French manager identified him as hi stop target. However, he managed to rope in French superstar Alexander Lacazette who started the season on a brilliant note but has not been able to deliver consistently. Now that Aubameyang is looking out of Germany, Arsenal was considered one potential destination for the ace striker. When asked about the move, Wenger rubbished the claims and reckoned “there is no possibility” of him making a move for another striker as he expects other Arsenal forwards to step up and deliver.

Wenger pointed out one Arsenal player he is looking forward to this season. Out of favour English forward Theo Walcott has been showcased the much-needed trust by his manager. Walcott has been assured of regular game time in future after playing for just 47 minutes so far in the Premier League. Asserting that Walcott is very much in his plans, Wenger said, “I want him to stay. I heard about that but I want him to stay,” said Wenger.” Walcott has been tipped to move back to his former club Southampton as he is reportedly growing frustrated of lack of game time at the Emirates.