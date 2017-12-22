Arsenal vs Liverpool match will kick off at 01:15 India time. The football match will be telecast on Star Select 1 and Star Select 1 HD. If you want to catch the Premier League game on the go then it can be viewed on hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah and Mesut Ozil

Arsene Wenger will be seeking a resounding victory against Liverpool to palliate the wounds of 0-4 hammering that Arsenal suffered at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s men earlier in the season. The Frenchman will field his strongest line-up to put one over free-scoring Reds and this time out, he will be more than wary of the counter-attacking threat that Klopp’s side poses. All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah, who is in red-hot form while for Arsenal, it will be interesting to see how Mesut Ozil plays in the upcoming Premier League match.

Olivier Giroud will miss the fixture due to injury while Shkodran Mustafi is likely to return to the starting lineup after a lengthy layoff. For Liverpool, Joel Matip and Daniel Sturridge will not feature in the squad as they are currently sidelined with injuries.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool match can be seen live on hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then you can download the Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Arsenal vs Liverpool match?

The match is on December 22, 2017 and the time of the match is 01:15 AM India time. The match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool football match can be seen live on Star Select 1 and Star Select HD 1.

What are the squads for Arsenal vs Liverpool game?

Arsenal: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Firmino