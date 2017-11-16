As Premier League action is back after the International break, football fanatics are in for a treat Arsenal will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspurs on matchday 12 of the English League this Saturday. Speaking ahead of the match Arsenal manager said he has full trust in their clubs biggest signing Alexandre Lacazette ,who is expected to start for the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he has full faith in French Striker Alexandre Lacazette and is unfazed of Tottenham Hotspurs’ talisman Harry Kane, whose goalscoring exploits is expected to loom when the Gunners take on Pochettinho’s men in the London derby this week. Alexandre Lacazette, who was roped in as Wenger’s costliest reinforcements till date was unused in Arsenal’s crucial games where they suffered crushing defeats through the hands of Klopps’ Liverpool, where they were thrashed 4-0 at Anfield and Guardiola’s Manchester City, where they were outnumbered 3-1 at the Etihad last week.

With the slumping defeats and Lacazette’s name not in Arsenal’s starting line-ups, series of rumours have been shaping up where many football pundits believe that Wenger has lack of trust when it comes to the former Lyon striker. When Wenger was asked about the possibility that he is unenthusiastic when it comes to rolling their summer’s blockbuster signing on the pitch during Arsenal’s biggest games, the Gunner chief simply denied and said “No, not at all”. “I have a big choice to make every time. Big decisions to make up front. He has played many games, I think it’s only Man City away he didn’t start [recently]. I trust him completely.”

Wenger remained reluctant when he was asked whether he was Lacazette will be named in the starting line-ups against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Emirates Stadium, the Arsenal manager said, “The decision is not made yet, but it’s a possibility”.”We have no fear, we are focused on finding our strong points and expressing them.” Wenger said ahead of the London derby. Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday in the Premier League at the Emirates (home of Arsenal) where Gunners will be looking to turn this fixture into an advantage by clinching important 3 points against their London derby rivals which can give them a breathing space in the Premier League.